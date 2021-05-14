Brazil’s Petrobras to keep fuel price policy in annual terms

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it will monitor fuel prices daily, but calculate its fuel price parity policy over the course of 12 months, maintaining unchanged the policy of the company’s previous management.

In 2020, Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is known, decided to extend from quarterly to annual the limit period for the application of the fuel price policy, in a measure to protect domestic consumers from price volatility. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)