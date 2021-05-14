Bitcoin whale MicroStrategy buys additional 271 BTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin whale MicroStrategy buys additional 271 BTC

MicroStrategy, a Virginia-based business intelligence firm, has added another 271 (BTC) to its strategic reserves, underscoring CEO Michael Saylor’s growing conviction in the digital asset.

The purchases were made through May 13 for an average price of $55,387, Saylor disclosed on Thursday. MicroStrategy now has 91,850 BTC on its books for an average purchase price of $24,403.