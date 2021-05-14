Biden revokes Trump ban on immigrants who would burden U.S. healthcare system By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump suspending entry of immigrants who would financially burden the U.S. healthcare system.
In a proclamation released by the White House, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor “does not advance the interests of the United States.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.