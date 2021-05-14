Associate of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz to cooperate with federal prosecutors -court document By Reuters

By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former Florida official central to the federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz sex trafficked a minor will cooperate with investigators as part of a plea agreement that has been formalized, according to a court document submitted by prosecutors.
A plea hearing for Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, is scheduled for Monday in federal court in Orlando, Florida.
