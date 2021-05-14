Home Business As Bitcoin price staggers, ‘whale’ wallets may be becoming an endangered species...

As Bitcoin price staggers, ‘whale’ wallets may be becoming an endangered species By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

As Bitcoin price staggers, ‘whale’ wallets may be becoming an endangered species

As looks to recover from a stomach-churning dip on the back of a strong bid this morning, on-chain data indicates that high net worth ‘whale’ wallets may not be part of the effort.

Bitcoin — along with most crypto markets — suffered a staggering series of losses this week following a string of negative Tweets from the world’s second-richest man, Elon Musk.

BTC net exchange inflows. Source: Glassnode
Whale wallets October 2020-April 2021. Source: Glassnode