Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more By Cointelegraph



Shanghai Man: Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more



This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Memecoin culture clash

Feed Every Gorilla (FEG) was a source of drama after memes were posted of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The token claims to use its revenue to take care of gorillas and had been gaining attention among animal-related tokens, amassing a market cap of over $1 billion. Some Chinese community members found the memes offensive and, after not finding support from the team, began to abandon the project. The incident went viral, and Chinese centralized exchanges, including OKEx and Gate.io, responded by delisting the token. FEG’s price dropped around 75% before rebounding slightly on Thursday.

Digital yuan vs. digital dollar

Babel closes $40 million round

Unbanking the banked

