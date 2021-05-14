Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Shanghai Man: Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Memecoin culture clash

Feed Every Gorilla (FEG) was a source of drama after memes were posted of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The token claims to use its revenue to take care of gorillas and had been gaining attention among animal-related tokens, amassing a market cap of over $1 billion. Some Chinese community members found the memes offensive and, after not finding support from the team, began to abandon the project. The incident went viral, and Chinese centralized exchanges, including OKEx and Gate.io, responded by delisting the token. FEG’s price dropped around 75% before rebounding slightly on Thursday.

Digital yuan vs. digital dollar

Babel closes $40 million round

Unbanking the banked

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR