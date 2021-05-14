Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more By Cointelegraph

Shanghai Man: Aping out of gorilla token, digital dollar Biden its time… and more
This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape and enterprise blockchain integrations.
Memecoin culture clash
Feed Every Gorilla (FEG) was a source of drama after memes were posted of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The token claims to use its revenue to take care of gorillas and had been gaining attention among animal-related tokens, amassing a market cap of over $1 billion. Some Chinese community members found the memes offensive and, after not finding support from the team, began to abandon the project. The incident went viral, and Chinese centralized exchanges, including OKEx and Gate.io, responded by delisting the token. FEG’s price dropped around 75% before rebounding slightly on Thursday.
Digital yuan vs. digital dollar
Babel closes $40 million round
Unbanking the banked
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.