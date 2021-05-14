AMC shares add to rally with strong focus among retail investors

Article content

Shares in heavily shorted AMC Entertainment Holdings closed up 1.6% in busy trading on Friday as one analyst raised their price target for the cinema operator’s stock, a focus in social media forums popular among retail investors.

AMC’s gain was forcing bearish investors out of their positions, according to one analyst who watches short-sellers.

AMC last traded at $12.98 after rising as high as $14.34 during the session, with volume 3.2 times the 10-day moving average and the stock the most-heavily traded on all exchanges.

The stock has gained 44% in six sessions. It rallied 23.7% on Thursday after raising about $428 million from a share sale.

B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold raised his AMC price target on Friday to $16 from $13, saying the capital raise bolsters its balance sheet. Wold is the only analyst of nine with a ‘buy’ rating on AMC according to Refinitiv.

But another analyst, Eric Handler at MKM Partners called the move a “double-edged sword” as new share issues dilute equity value.

“Retail investors have got behind this stock and have created a huge frenzy,” said Handler. “This is not growth capital; this is survival capital.”

Handler has a “sell” rating on the stock and a $1 price target compared with the $2 median target.