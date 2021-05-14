Aluminium giant China Hongqiao to move more smelting capacity to Yunnan – sources

Article content

China Hongqiao Group, the world’s top private sector aluminum producer, plans to move more smelting capacity from its base in industrial Shandong to the hydropower-rich province of Yunnan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Hongqiao committed in 2019 to moving around 2 million tonnes of annual capacity from Shandong in eastern China to Yunnan’s Wenshan prefecture in the southwest to allow easier access to a cleaner power source than coal for the energy-intensive aluminum smelting process.

The first phase of the Wenshan project started up last September, but now Hongqiao, conscious of China’s pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030, aims to transfer another 1 million tonnes, this time to the neighboring prefecture of Honghe, one of the sources said.

That would mean 3 million tonnes – almost half Hongqiao’s 6.46 million tonnes of licensed annual primary aluminum capacity – will be located in Yunnan, whose popularity with smelters in China is reshaping the aluminum landscape.

The second source confirmed the Honghe plan but was unsure how much capacity would be moved. Neither source provided a timeframe for the move and both declined to be identified as the plans are not yet public.