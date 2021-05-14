7-Eleven Deal for Speedway Chain Called Illegal by FTC Chair

Article content
(Bloomberg) — 7-Eleven Inc.’s purchase of the Speedway retail chain violates antitrust laws, the head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said, casting doubt over the future of the $21 billion deal that closed Friday.
FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and her fellow Democratic commissioner said the agency will continue to investigate the acquisition even after 7-Eleven announced the deal had closed.
“We have reason to believe that this transaction is illegal,” Slaughter and Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a statement. The “decision to close under these circumstances is highly unusual, and we are extremely troubled by it.”
7-Eleven’s parent, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co., agreed in August to buy 3,900 Speedway outlets from Marathon Petroleum Corp. to clinch a dominant position of almost 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The transaction gives 7-Eleven a presence in 47 out of the top 50 metropolitan markets.
The transaction followed months of pressure on Marathon from investors including Elliott Management Corp. and D.E. Shaw & Co., for sweeping changes to improve its performance. Elliott had pushed for Marathon to break itself up into three separate businesses: refining, retail and pipelines.
Marathon’s shares plunged as much as 4.8%, erasing gains posted after the company announced earlier on Friday a plan to buy back as much as $10 billion of stock with proceeds from the Speedway sale. The shares closed up 2.2% to $60.08.
Marathon and Seven & i media representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed and phone requests for comment.
7-Eleven Deal Shows Virus-Era Appeal of Gas-Station Beer, Snacks
The FTC, which was investigating the acquisition, appeared to have split over how to proceed. The agency’s two Republican commissioners issued a statement agreeing that the deal violates antitrust laws and criticizing the two Democrats for allowing the deal to proceed and not stopping it. The agency is currently split 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats.
“Rather than resolve the issues and order divestitures (or sue to block the transaction), the Acting Chairwoman and Commissioner Chopra have issued a strongly worded statement,” Commissioners Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson said. “Their words do not bind the merging parties, leaving consumers completely unprotected.”
A spokeswoman for the agency declined to comment on why the commissioners couldn’t reach an agreement. The commission needs a majority vote to take an enforcement action against a merger.
U.S. antitrust enforcers have the authority to revisit closed mergers and sue in court to unwind them. The Democrats hinted at that possibility in their statement.
“With the support of a majority of Commissioners, the Commission can and routinely does challenge these harmful mergers,” they said.
