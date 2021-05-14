4 Buy-Rated Growth Stocks to Snatch-up in May By StockNews



4 Buy-Rated Growth Stocks to Snatch-up in May



Even though growth stocks fell out of favor this year with investors who chose to rotate to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, some are still solid bets considering their potential to continue growing in the post-pandemic environment. Four such stocks are Abbott (ABT), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Starbucks (SBUX), and FedEx (FDX). We think they possess solid growth attributes and could deliver solid returns. Read on.Growth stocks, especially those from the technology sector, dominated the market in 2020. However, this year investors have been rotating away from expensive growth stocks and betting on the potential of cyclical stocks to capitalize on an accelerating economic recovery. However, this doesn’t denote the complete absence of growth investing opportunities in the market now. In truth, some growth stocks have the potential to continue thriving with the economy’s recovery and investors have already started rewarding them.

Investors’ renewed interest in the growth stocks is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) and Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VUG) 9.4% and 9% returns, respectively, over the past six months.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:), and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:) are four companies that we think have immense growth potential. So, it could be wise to bet on them now.

