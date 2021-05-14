3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble



Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more.Spoiler Alert: Yes, we are in the midst of another stock market bubble.

The proof is quite evident in most every valuation metric showing that we are at or above the levels hit during the tech bubble of the late 1990’s. This leads to many questions:

What is keeping stocks aloft?

How long will this last?

What is the trading plan to ride stocks higher?

And how to parachute out before the bubble explodes?

I answer these questions and more in my latest presentation recorded live at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo on May 12, 2021 entitled: Is THIS Another Stock Market Bubble?

Continue reading on StockNews