3 Housing Market Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews

The housing market’s strength is going to continue well into the next decade due to favorable supply and demand factors.One of the strongest sectors of the economy is housing. Unlike nearly every other asset, it didn’t decline during the depths of the crisis.

In hindsight, this was a harbinger of its outperformance in the ensuing months. Despite recent gains, if we look forward, the outlook for housing remains bullish.

Therefore, investors should consider buying high-quality housing stocks such as Lennar (NYSE:), Tronox (TROX), and Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:) during the recent bout of market weakness.

