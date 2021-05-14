2 Scorching-Hot Steel Stocks Rated Strong-Buy By StockNews



2 Scorching-Hot Steel Stocks Rated Strong-Buy



A gradual economic recovery is boosting demand for steel in response to strong demand from major end-markets such as automotive and construction. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound steel stocks POSCO (NYSE:) and Companhia (SID).The rapid recovery of the steel industry following the pandemic-led slowdown has been driven primarily by high demand from China. The recovery has encouraged investors to buy steel stocks, as evidenced by VanEck Vectors Steel ETF’s (SLX) 15.5% gains over the past month versus SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 0.6% loss.

The demand for steel is expected to increase in the coming months, with the economy’s reopening driving increased steel demand from major end-markets, such as automotive and construction. And President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan is expected to further boost the demand for steel. According to Market Research Future, the steel market is expected to hit a $963.6 billion valuation by 2027.

Given this backdrop, we think it wise to scoop up the shares of POSCO (PKX) and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), which are well positioned to benefit significantly.

