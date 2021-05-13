You can buy condos with DOGE in Portugal as crypto real estate listings soar By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

You can buy condos with DOGE in Portugal as crypto real estate listings soar

Dogecoin has often been seen as a joke coin, or an asset for TikTok speculators to gamble on, but now you can buy entire luxury apartments in Lisbon, Portugal with the currency.

Zug-based crypto payments and OTC liquidity provider FNTX Capital Suisse has partnered with Portugal-based property developer, 355 Developments to offer condos for crypto in the capital.

Growing trend

Crypto at the beach club