You can buy condos with DOGE in Portugal as crypto real estate listings soar By Cointelegraph

You can buy condos with DOGE in Portugal as crypto real estate listings soar
Dogecoin has often been seen as a joke coin, or an asset for TikTok speculators to gamble on, but now you can buy entire luxury apartments in Lisbon, Portugal with the currency.
Zug-based crypto payments and OTC liquidity provider FNTX Capital Suisse has partnered with Portugal-based property developer, 355 Developments to offer condos for crypto in the capital.
Growing trend
Crypto at the beach club
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.