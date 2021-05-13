Wyoming leads race of being the most crypto-friendly state, set to recognized DAOs as LLCs from July By BTC Peers

Wyoming leads race of being the most crypto-friendly state, set to recognized DAOs as LLCs from July
Wyoming has continued to set the precedence when it comes to crypto regulations and adoption. In its latest move, the state will begin to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) as limited liability companies, effective July 1.
The initiative could pave way for rapid cryptocurrency adoption in other states across the US. Governor Mark Gordon signed the DAO-focused Bill 38 into law last month. Consequently, DAOs will now enjoy both state and federal recognition just like other businesses.
