Which ‘green’ cryptocurrency is Tesla likely to add for payments? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Which ‘green’ cryptocurrency is Tesla likely to add for payments?

On May 13, Elon Musk sent shockwaves across the crypto markets by revealing that Tesla (NASDAQ:) will no longer accept any BTC payments for cars until mining becomes more environmentally sustainable.

Musk notes that while Tesla waits for Bitcoin to move to renewable energy, the firm will be looking at “other cryptocurrencies” that use less than 1% of Bitcoin’s energy per transaction.

and PoS

Stellar

Algorand

Dogecoin