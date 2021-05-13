Where Venom 2 And Carnage Fit In Sony’s Spider-Verse

“She’s a damaged soul and she really has suffered in her childhood, but there is a real vulnerability about her, and she’s in a lot of pain… She’s been living in isolation for years, years and years,” director Andy Serkis said about Harris’ character. Shriek’s existence also points to a potentially bigger symbiote story, such as Maxium Carnage. In that popular 90s comic storyline, Carnage and Shriek take over New York in a bloody killing spree. Spider-Man is assisted by Captain America, Venom, Cloak & Dagger, Morbius, Black Cat, Iron Fist, and more to take down the crazy symbiotes.

Of course, seeing Captain America in Sony’s universe is a far reach, but several of the other heroes involved have a good chance of appearing at some point in the next few years, and Morbius is already on the slate.