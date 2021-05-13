When all-time high? Bitcoin traders lose confidence as BTC price slumps By Cointelegraph

‘s (BTC) recent price action has disappointed most investors, especially when one considers that the total altcoin market capitalization rallied 24% in nine days to reach a $1.35 trillion all-time high on May 9.

Bitcoin’s 62% accumulated gain in 2021 has BTC traders feeling somewhat frustrated with altcoins and meme coins pumping to new daily highs.

Bitcoin price at Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt
Bitcoin 30-day options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch