What’s It All About? By DailyCoin



Student Coin: What’s It All About?



Wojciech Podobas and his team have created the first-ever blockchain solution to enable students to generate their unique tokens.

The ICO of the Student Coin native token STC was a huge success, hitting over $28 million in less than a week.

Experts express optimism about the success of the project due to its utility in the market.

Student Coin is a groundbreaking development that will change DeFi and its applications for a long time.

The development of student coin started in the third quarter of 2017. However, the giant steps that will lead to the mass adoption of the token are being taken in 2021. The first quarter of 2021 also witnessed the official launch of Student Coin during its STC launchpad ICO.

For the second quarter of 2021, Student Coin’s native token (STC) was projected to be on major exchanges. So far, that has been accomplished as it is on Uniswap, Bithumb Global, and Coin Tiger, with its sights set on possible expansion. Later in the year, the company plans to innovate its STC exchange and app for the public. This article will analyze the innovations of this unique blockchain startup and its utility.

What Is Student Coin?

Student Coin is the first crypto platform that allows users (both organizations and individuals) to design, create, and manage their customized tokens and NFTs.

With Student Coin, users can create their tokens and design how they are exchanged on the platform to fund their education. Student tokens are primarily used to fund college educations. Tuition fees are usually huge burdens for students, which is why solving this problem with blockchain technology is a big leap for DeFi.

All the student has to do is create a decentralized token and then take a loan to fund his or her education at a top university. Part of the student’s salary after graduation will be used to pay for the loan.

The goal of the platform is to allow users to control their personalized tokens as easily as a social media platform. The ICO of Student Coin was a huge success, generating $28 million in its set time.

Currently, the total supply of STC is 2,100,000,000. With its tokenomics and decentralized approach, the token is expected to soar in the coming months. STC currently trades at $0.02845. The top exchanges where users can acquire STC following its ICO are Uniswap, Bithumb, Coin Tiger, and Waves Exchange.

On the Flipside

Experts have sighted problems with Student Coin and the way it is being sold.

While the coin is being sold to the public, the official website of Student Coin states that it will earn its holders dividends.

Also, as a new project and the first in its utility, many things could go wrong, like students not paying back, potentially leading to the end of the project.

The Future Of Student Coin And DeFi Solutions

The future is bright for this new startup as its utility is not in doubt. Solving student problems with blockchain technology is indeed a top-notch idea.

Going forward, the company is adding interesting features to its platform, such as staking. This feature will allow users to stake STC and earn as much as 13% APY. That will encourage more investors to the platform, thereby bringing more utility.

Student Coin is also launching an educational panel that will enlighten the public and new users about blockchain technology and the utilities of the platform. Student Coin currently has over 150,000 users in 36 countries, with over 500 universities covered. If the roadmap of the company is followed, the needed adoption will occur soon.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin