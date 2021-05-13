What Crypto Insiders Think About Elon Musk’s Bitcoin U-Turn

Article content

Cyptocurrency enthusiasts got a nasty shock Wednesday when Elon Musk, founder of Tesla Inc. and the second-richest person on the planet, announced on Twitter that his automaker wouldn’t accept payment in Bitcoin any more due to environmental concerns.

After all, this is the same man who just a few months earlier said Tesla bought into Bitcoin, to the tune of $1.5 billion. He tweeted “True” in response to a thread citing research that mining the token might actually spur the uptake of renewable energy, from Ark Investment Management LLC. Bitcoin mining is known to be energy-intensive, with the industry prizing cheap and plentiful power supplies.

Bitcoin slid as much as 15% to nearly $46,000 before recovering. It was down 6.4% at $51,039 as of 2:45 p.m. in Hong Kong.

Here’s what some people in the crypto industry have to say about the development:

New Highs Await?

“This may be the selloff that sets Bitcoin up for new all-time highs,” said David Grider of Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC. “We think the news is overblown and wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla is signaling plans to make crypto ‘greener.’” In a note Wednesday, Grider said Bitcoin has been consolidating for months as its market dominance has waned, but he’s still bullish, with a target of $100,000.