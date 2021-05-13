Walt Disney Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Walt Disney Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Walt Disney (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Walt Disney announced earnings per share of $0.79 on revenue of $15.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.2707 on revenue of $15.86B.

Walt Disney shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.24% from its 52 week high of $203.01 set on March 8. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 9.5% from the start of the year.

Walt Disney shares lost 4.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Walt Disney follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Walt Disney’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on Thursday with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.8 on revenue of $180.08B.

