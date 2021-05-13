Wall Street closes higher in ‘buy the dip’ session

Article content

NEW YORK — Wall Street ended sharply higher at the close of a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on upbeat labor market data.

All three major U.S. stock indexes notched solid gains, with the Nasdaq, weighed by Tesla Inc, picking up the rear.

Meanwhile, cyclical shares enjoyed the biggest gains.

Recent economic data has prompted inflation fears as scarcity of both materials and workers threatens to send prices surging in the face of a demand boom.

“If this is a footrace, supply chains are still tying their shoes,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “But they will catch up with demand fairly quickly.”

But on Thursday, investors appeared to be focusing on the glass-half-full side of the demand/supply equation.

This was evidenced by the outperformance of small caps , chips and transports, economically sensitive stocks that stand to gain as the United States emerges from the pandemic recession.

“Sectors and stocks that were hurt most significantly by yesterday’s sell-off rebounded strongly today given that economic growth is expected to remain strong throughout the year and any inflation is likely to be temporary,” Carter added.