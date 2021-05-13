Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto websites now available via Brave browser By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto websites now available via Brave browser

Major privacy-focused browser Brave is the latest browser to integrate support for decentralized domains by blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains.

Brave announced Thursday that its browser now provides native support for the crypto domain name company, allowing users to seamlessly access “.crypto” domains via desktop and Android applications.

Settings for resolving Unstoppable Domains. Source: Brave