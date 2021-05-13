United begins repairs on 17 737 MAX planes, expects quick return By Reuters

A United spokeswoman said the airline expects its “Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to service in the coming days as we complete our inspection process and ensure those aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards.” Reuters first reported late Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration had signed off on Boeing’s service bulletins.

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – United Airlines said Thursday it has begun repairing 17 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX planes after the largest U.S. planemaker sent carriers bulletins on how to address an electrical grounding issue that halted flights on 109 planes since early April.

