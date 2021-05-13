uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Victoria Electronics Repair Business Keeps Victoria Area Connected

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Victoria at 1088 Douglas St. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Victoria is owned by brothers Sumeet and Vineet Thapar, and is the first location in British Columbia’s capital city. They also operate 10 uBreakiFix storefronts in the Lower Mainland region of Vancouver, with plans to open five more in the coming year.

“As a British Columbia native, I understand how vital it is for the city of Victoria to stay connected,” said Sumeet Thapar. “It’s a hub for tourists and locals alike, which is why we believe uBreakiFix will create tremendous value for those who live, work, and play here. We’re eager to provide a reliable repair service that offers peace of mind in a time when we’re more reliant on technology than ever to stay connected.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we see the most satisfaction in our work through helping others,” Sumeet Thapar said. “Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help backing up photos of their family, we’re here to provide that support. What I love about this location is the centrality of it. We’re right in the heart of downtown Victoria, which makes it simple to grab a cup of coffee at a nearby cafe or shop on Government Street while your device is being repaired.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Victoria and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/ca/locations/victoria. uBreakiFix Victoria is located at:

uBreakiFix

1008 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8W 1C9, Canada

(250) 254-4349

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

﻿ For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

(404) 717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baaeaa55-a1ed-4448-9587-a646c7db4f87