U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.29%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.29%, while the index gained 1.22%, and the index gained 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.64% or 8.37 points to trade at 325.37 at the close. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) added 2.63% or 4.04 points to end at 157.79 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was up 2.51% or 3.95 points to 161.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 0.65% or 0.70 points to trade at 106.67 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) added 0.18% or 0.32 points to end at 178.17 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.20% or 0.27 points to 133.66.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which rose 4.99% to 100.78, DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which was up 4.91% to settle at 35.50 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.81% to close at 584.52.

The worst performers were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.57% to 23.72 in late trade, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.14% to settle at 76.19 and Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which was down 4.01% to 67.73 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 24.64% to 1.720, Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 24.55% to settle at 9.590 and Repro Med Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.03% to close at 4.19.

The worst performers were Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.33% to 2.140 in late trade, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.25% to settle at 8.00 and Contextlogic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.25% to 8.23 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2145 to 1082 and 103 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1699 rose and 1662 declined, while 112 ended unchanged.

Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.91% or 1.66 to 35.50. Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.51% or 3.95 to 161.40. Shares in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 38.33% or 1.330 to 2.140. Shares in Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 24.55% or 1.890 to 9.590. Shares in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 28.25% or 3.15 to 8.00. Shares in Contextlogic Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 28.25% or 3.24 to 8.23.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 16.17% to 23.13.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.24% or 4.35 to $1827.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 3.53% or 2.33 to hit $63.75 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 3.42% or 2.37 to trade at $66.95 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.10% to 1.2081, while USD/JPY fell 0.18% to 109.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 90.715.