U.S. Producer Prices Top Forecasts, Adding to Inflation Pressure

(Bloomberg) — Prices paid to U.S. producers rose in April by more than forecast, adding to signs of a growing wave of inflationary pressure that’s extending to American consumers.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% from the prior month after a 1% gain in March, according to data from the Labor Department Thursday. Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI advanced 0.7%.

A Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% monthly gain in the overall measure and a 0.4% rise in the core figure. The April advance was broad across both goods and services.

As production costs continue to climb, a report Wednesday showed consumer prices are following suit, stoking the flames of an already heated debate about the path and durability of inflation that the Federal Reserve views as temporary.

The PPI tracks changes in production costs, and supply bottlenecks and shortages tied to the pandemic recovery have caused commodity prices to soar. At the same time, labor costs have begun picking up. Together, the increases represent a threat to profit margins unless companies pass along the higher costs and boost productivity.

Fed officials have said price pressures from pent-up demand and bottlenecks will likely prove temporary, but many others expect the pickup in inflation to prove more lasting.