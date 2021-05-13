U.S. House panel backs $8 billion to shift USPS to EVs By Reuters

USPS in February awarded a contract to Oshkosh (NYSE:) Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build a mix of up to 165,000 gas- and EV-powered delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. A final decision on EV USPS funding is likely to be part of a broader infrastructure plan under debate by Congress.

