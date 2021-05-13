U.S. denies Dakota Access oil pipeline stay request By Reuters

© Reuters.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday denied a request from operators of the Dakota Access oil pipeline for a stay, while they seek a Supreme Court review in the company’s battle to keep the line open.
The 570,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) pipeline is the largest out of the Bakken shale basin of North Dakota and operators have been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes on whether the line can stay open.
