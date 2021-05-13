U.S. congressman Gaetz’s friend expected to plead guilty in sex trafficking case By Reuters

Matilda Colman
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A friend of embattled Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz is expected to plead guilty on May 17 in a sex trafficking and fraud case in a federal court in Florida, according to a court filing.

The plea deal will resolve charges against Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, including sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, according to the court filing.

Greenberg is a friend of staunch Donald Trump supporter Gaetz, who also faces a federal investigation into a relationship with an underage girl, a law enforcement source has said.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has denied wrongdoing.

