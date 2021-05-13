U.S. brings back climate change website detailing ongoing threats

Article content

After years of delays during the Trump administration, the EPA released its new climate indicators, which show Americans are already feeling effects on their health and safety.

Heat waves across the country are more frequent, more intense, and last longer. Wildfires are burning more land. The East and Gulf Coasts are flooding more often, while ice sheets are disappearing and sea levels are rising.

The figures are collected on the Environmental Protection Agency’s climate indicators website https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-wildfires, which pulls data from more than 50 different organizations but had gone stale after Trump officials stopped updating it. In addition to releasing fresh numbers on Wednesday, the organization added new measurements including heat wave data, permafrost temperatures and residential energy use.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the relaunch “long overdue,” and said in a statement, “We now have additional data and a new set of indicators that show climate change has become even more evident, stronger, and extreme – as has the imperative that we take meaningful action.”

The message from the EPA is in stark contrast to its actions during the previous administration, when President Donald Trump downplayed the effects of climate change, muzzled and sidelined scientists, and scrapped initiatives to curb emissions.