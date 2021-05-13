Turkish lira leads FX losses, stocks tumble on inflation fears

Article content

Turkey’s lira fell to a six-month low on Thursday as risks of tighter U.S. monetary policy after strong inflation data weighed on most emerging market assets, with stocks set for their worst day since late March.

The lira fell around 0.8% to 8.4968 against the dollar, just a few points shy of its 8.5789 record low. The currency was likely subject to offshore selling on Thursday, given that Turkish markets were closed for a holiday.

Recent losses in the lira have brought the focus back to Turkey’s shrinking foreign exchange reserves, as well as its central bank, which is hesitant to tighten policy even as inflation surges.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased the most in nearly 12 years in April, raising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than signaled.

The MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies fell 0.2%, its third day of declines, as the dollar advanced and yields on 10-year Treasuries marked their biggest daily rise in two months.

The MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks plunged 1.3% to a seven-week low.

“With yields moving higher and inflation expectations becoming increasingly un-anchored from 2%, expectations grew that the Fed might have to start normalizing monetary policy earlier than previously expected,” said Marshall Gittler, Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss Holding.