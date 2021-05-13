The U.S. housing market is hot — but Canada’s is even hotter

U.S. home sales increased by 13% in March compared with 2019. In Canada, the increase was a whopping 75%

Discouraged U.S. homebuyers, take heart. At least you’re not house-hunting in Canada.

The U.S.’s cold-weather neighbour to the north has the hottest housing market in North America, according to a report Thursday by Toronto-Dominion Bank. Even as the pace of U.S. sales increased by 13 per cent in March compared with 2019, the increase was a whopping 75 per cent in Canada, according to the report by senior economist Sri Thanabalasingam. The average home price in Canada rose 32 per cent from a year ago, almost twice the rate of increase in the U.S., the report said.

Tight supply, low borrowing costs and pandemic-inspired demand for larger homes in both countries have prompted bidding wars, offers six figures above asking price, and a record surge in overall home values — the U.S. last week reported a record median gain of 16.2 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The report found some notable differences between the two housing markets that may partly explain Canada’s hypergrowth.