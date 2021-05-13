Tether discloses full reserve breakdown for the first time By Cointelegraph

Tether discloses full reserve breakdown for the first time
Tether Holdings Limited, the company behind the popular USDT stablecoin, released a full breakdown of its reserve composition on Thursday, offering more transparency about the composition of its assets.
More than three-quarters of Tether’s reserves are held in cash, cash equivalents and other short-term deposits and commercial paper as of March 31, 2021. Within this category, commercial paper accounts for 65.39%, fiduciary deposits 24.20%,cash 3.87%, reserve repo notes 3.6% and Treasury bills 2.94%.
