Tether discloses full reserve breakdown for the first time By Cointelegraph

Tether Holdings Limited, the company behind the popular USDT stablecoin, released a full breakdown of its reserve composition on Thursday, offering more transparency about the composition of its assets.

More than three-quarters of Tether’s reserves are held in cash, cash equivalents and other short-term deposits and commercial paper as of March 31, 2021. Within this category, commercial paper accounts for 65.39%, fiduciary deposits 24.20%,cash 3.87%, reserve repo notes 3.6% and Treasury bills 2.94%.

Tether’s reserve breakdown shows a large concentration of assets held in cash and cash equivalents. Chart via Tether Holdings.