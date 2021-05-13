Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.600 109.45 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3332 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.956 27.996 +0.14

Korean won 1129.800 1129.3 -0.04

Baht 31.320 31.35 +0.10

Peso 47.795 47.82 +0.05

Rupee 73.418 73.4175 0.00

Yuan 6.446 6.4544 +0.13

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.600 103.24 -5.80

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99

Taiwan dlr 27.956 28.483 +1.89

Korean won 1129.800 1086.20 -3.86

Baht 31.320 29.96 -4.34

Peso 47.795 48.01 +0.45

Rupiah 14195.000 14040 -1.09

Rupee 73.418 73.07 -0.48

Ringgit 4.123 4.0200 -2.50

Yuan 6.446 6.5283 +1.28

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR