Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.600 109.45 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3332 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.956 27.996 +0.14

Korean won 1129.800 1129.3 -0.04

Baht 31.320 31.35 +0.10

Peso 47.795 47.82 +0.05

Rupee 73.418 73.4175 0.00

Yuan 6.446 6.4544 +0.13

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.600 103.24 -5.80

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99

Taiwan dlr 27.956 28.483 +1.89

Korean won 1129.800 1086.20 -3.86

Baht 31.320 29.96 -4.34

Peso 47.795 48.01 +0.45

Rupiah 14195.000 14040 -1.09

Rupee 73.418 73.07 -0.48

Ringgit 4.123 4.0200 -2.50

Yuan 6.446 6.5283 +1.28

