Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears

TOKYO — Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets on Friday, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that would benefit most from an economic recovery.

The rally interrupted a three-day rout for stocks globally, as market jitters over accelerating U.S. inflation were calmed by Federal Reserve officials reiterating that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6%,

Chinese blue chips rose just 0.1%, while Australia’s benchmark rallied 0.7%.

“U.S. equities were up, so there is a bit of relief in Asia,” said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

However, “we certainly are going to have some volatility near-term,” as markets react to CPI and other economic indicators for clues on the path for U.S. monetary policy.

The Fed may open the discussion on tapering its asset purchases as soon as the policy meeting next month, he said.

Data on Wednesday showed annual U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose the most in over a decade, prompting markets to wager on earlier policy tightening and sending stock markets tumbling.