Sterling holds above $1.40 as investors stick with bullish bets

LONDON — The British pound slipped on Thursday but held close to recent highs, withstanding a wider selloff that has knocked risk currencies this week.

The pound had risen above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, helped by a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth.

Better-than-expected British GDP numbers on Wednesday also supported the pound, although a rise in the dollar after better-than-forecast U.S. inflation data unraveled some of sterling’s recent rally.

On Thursday, the pound traded at $1.4043, down marginally on the day. But the drop from the highs of earlier this week was modest given sharp falls in global stock markets and a deterioration in general investor sentiment.

Against the euro, sterling weakened 0.2% to 86.08 pence .

Analysts say a combination of a stronger UK economic rebound than expected and the belief that any Scottish independence vote pushed by nationalists is a long way off make the pound a relatively attractive currency.

“The better than expected March UK GDP yesterday underscored the bright outlook for the pound and the expected solid UK data this quarter should further support the currency,” ING analysts said in a research note.