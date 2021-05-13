South African regulator seeking legal advice on WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Information Regulator said on Thursday it was seeking legal advice to get messaging platform WhatsApp to revise its privacy policy in the country to align with standards used in the European Union (EU).

Earlier this year the Facebook-owned messaging app informed users that they would need to consent to new privacy policy terms, which will take effect on Saturday, or stop using the service.

The update, which allows WhatsApp to collect personal data from users, has prompted a global backlash.

The Regulator said that it had written to WhatsApp LLC and requested it to revise its privacy policy in South Africa to the standard used in the EU as the country’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) “has a privacy regime which is very similar to the EU regime.”

But it has received no agreement from WhatsApp, it added.

“We are obligated as the Regulator to ensure the protection of personal information of all South African citizens and monitor compliance of the POPIA by responsible parties,” Chairperson of the Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula said.

“Under the circumstances the Regulator is briefing attorneys to prepare an opinion on the way forward in terms of litigation,” the Regulator said.