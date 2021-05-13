Sotheby’s crypto-powered auction sells Banksy art for $13M By Cointelegraph

Sotheby’s crypto-powered auction sells Banksy art for $13M
Major auction house Sotheby’s has completed its cryptocurrency-enabled auction offering Banksy’s iconic protest artwork “Love is in the Air.”
According to the auction results, Sotheby’s sold the physical artwork on Wednesday for $12.9 million, significantly up from the originally estimated $3 million to $5 million. The physical artwork was offered at a Contemporary Art Evening Auction that also featured “Versus Medici” by Jean-Michel Basquiat selling for nearly $51 million.
