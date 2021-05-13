Sonos Jumps On Raising Forecast After Swinging Back Into Profit By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Sonos (NASDAQ:) shares jumped 11% Thursday a day after the company raised its outlook for the full year following a return to profitability.

The company now sees its 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of $225 million to $250 million, representing growth of 107% to 130%. It had earlier expected this to come between $195 million and $225 million.

The higher guidance impressed traders as it comes amid a global shortage of chips that go into Sonos’s smart speakers and other products.

Revenue is now seen between $1.62 billion and $1.67 billion, marking a 23% to 26% year-over-year growth. It had earlier guided for revenue between $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion.

The company’s net income on GAAP basis increased to $17.2 million from a loss of $52.3 million last year.

Diluted earnings per share increased to 12 cents from a loss of 48 cents last year.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR