SoftBank founder hesitant on Bitcoin but says it ‘can’t be ignored’ By Cointelegraph

SoftBank founder hesitant on Bitcoin but says it 'can't be ignored'

Matilda Colman
Tesla’s tag game with (BTC) might have triggered a race in the corporate world to invest in crypto, however, SoftBank still prefers to take a more cautious approach. Answering questions at SoftBank’s earnings news conference, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son admitted that he doesn’t know whethe crypto is good or bad.

“There’s a lot of discussion over if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, what’s the true value or is it in a bubble — honestly speaking, I don’t know,” Son said, according to Bloomberg.