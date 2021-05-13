Soccer-Premier League clubs agree UK TV deal renewal, avoiding auction

Article content

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed on a three-year renewal of the league’s UK live and non-live broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport, avoiding an auction process that might have cost them money.

The league said the renewed deals for the 2022-23 to 2024-25 seasons would be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements, reported to be worth 4.5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion).

Skipping the auction will be a relief to the league as revenues from football’s domestic broadcast rights deals were expected to fall across Europe’s top leagues this year due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

“It will provide much needed financial certainty to all parties. Overall, the winner remains the Premier League and the clubs,” said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

But he added that some would feel hard done by, such as the sport streaming app DAZN.

“This will be a huge blow to DAZN, who is keen to add the crown jewels of UK sports broadcasting rights to its fledgling service. The outcome puts BT in a far stronger position in forging a strategic deal with DAZN,” he said.

The league said it had received government approval to renew its broadcast rights with existing partners instead of holding a competitive auction due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.