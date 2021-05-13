Samsung Elec raises non-memory chip investment to $151 billion through 2030 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd said on Thursday it would invest 171 trillion won ($151.10 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030, raising its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019.
Samsung (KS:) competes with bigger rivals Taiwan’s TSMC in contract chip manufacturing and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) Inc in mobile processing chips.
Samsung will accelerate research and development of advanced chip contract manufacturing processes and construction of production lines, it said in a statement.
The South Korean electronics major added that its third chip production line at Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, will be completed in the second half of 2022.
