RYAH Medtech Inc. Adds Over 100 Years of Medical Industry Expertise to Its Team

New York, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – RYAH Group, Inc’s (CSE:RYAH) (“RYAH” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH Medtech”), is pleased to announce that it has welcomed four new members to its business development team, namely Steven Schultz, Warren Thompson, Mitchell Zimmer and Andrea Ferrari.

The newly added experts bring extensive experience and expertise in the medical and pharmaceutical industry: Steven Schultz joins RYAH with $350 million in sales and 35 years of experience, including acting as national account director at Johnson & Johnson; Warren Thompson , former national sales director at Ackermann U.S.A., brings 20 years of sales experience in the medical device industry; and Mitch Zimmer , who brings over 40 years of medical industry experience as an outstanding senior sales expert, manager, trainer and mentor.

The team will be focusing on expanding RYAH’s presence in multiple verticals within the North America plant-based and nutraceutical markets, including participation in clinical trials for the Company’s connected devices and custom software solutions in data analytics for doctors, clinics, hospitals and dispensaries.

Andrea Ferrari , former managing director of Aurora Italia, joins the RYAH team to enhance the brand’s presence in the European market, bringing his unparalleled expertise into clinical research implementation.

“We are thrilled to announce these new appointments. This team has deep acumen in the medical device and related industries, which will allow us to capitalize on the changing regulatory environment and to bring this experience to an even wider group of clinical, medical and pharmaceutical clients worldwide,” says Gregory Wagner , CEO of RYAH and RYAH Medtech.

“We are excited to welcome the new Business Development team, who all have a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both corporate customers and medical industry luminaries,” says Sofiya Kleshchuk , Head of Client Relations at RYAH Medtech.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical intake industry. The company manages a complete digital ecosystem leveraging both Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to create a dynamic data service for the medical plant industry. It is developing a suite of IoT devices, including a dry-herb vaporizer device capable of storing all plant lab results, measuring patient inhalation sessions in real-time and capturing instant feedback for plant dose management. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for pharmacies, clinics, growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

