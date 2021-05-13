Record Chinese Commodities Start Running Into Macro Headwinds

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chinese commodities are displaying a greater sensitivity to macro conditions than the more distinct measures in place to cool prices.

Copper futures sank along with other industrial commodities after a sharp slowdown in China’s credit growth that presages a tougher demand environment for raw materials, and an inflation scare in the U.S. that battered risk assets more broadly. The worst of the losses were incurred in ferrous markets keyed to construction demand, including from the highly credit-sensitive property sector.

Copper’s scorching gains were already weighing on imports and stretching the willingness of consumers to pay record prices. China’s own inflation fright came with the fastest rise in PPI since October 2017. Premier Li Keqiang’s latest comment specifying better coordination of monetary policy as crucial for dealing with surging commodities suggests the authorities view the problem as liquidity-led as much as anything else.

“Ultimately, the easing credit impulse in China should take some wind out of the sails for commodity demand,” said TD Commodities.

China’s credit taper has been well flagged — and it’s doubtless of little consequence to bulls convinced that the world’s transition to clean energy means copper’s rally has many thousands of dollars yet to run. But the emerging prospect of an earlier tightening in the U.S., the second pillar of global demand, may prove an unsettling combination for metals with less stellar credentials.