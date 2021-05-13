Ratio of Ether’s market cap doubled Bitcoin in the last year – Pantera Capital By Cointelegraph

Ratio of Ether’s market cap doubled Bitcoin in the last year – Pantera Capital
The market capitalization of Ether (ETH) has increased at a much faster rate than Bitcoin’s (BTC) over the past year, highlighting the relative outperformance of ETH versus BTC over that period.
In its latest Blockchain Letter, cryptocurrency investment manager Pantera Capital charted Ether’s growth trajectory. “The ratio of ethereum’s market cap to Bitcoin’s market cap has doubled in the last year,” the investment manager said, adding:
