Progressives Split on Powell’s Renomination to Fed Chair

Article content

By Craig Torres

(Bloomberg) —

Progressives are starting to divide on whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should be renominated by President Joe Biden for a second term.

Seven different climate-activist groups, including the Sierra Club, on Thursday raised questions about Powell’s renomination, demanding a stronger climate leader at the head of the central bank.

“If Joe Biden’s executive branch is going to live up to its commendably bold climate commitments, they will need a climate hawk as chair of the Federal Reserve,” Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, said in a press release. “Nothing about Powell’s record at the Fed or as a Republican private equity titan before then suggests he is such a leader.”

The Revolving Door Project is part of the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington and a day earlier its co-founder, Dean Baker, threw his support behind Powell for a second term as chair.

“It would be good for the economy if Powell were reappointed, and if Biden announced this decision as soon as possible,” Baker said. He highlighted how Powell has shifted the central bank’s focus to “running the labor market as hot as possible without triggering inflation.”