Prince Harry Reflects On His Infamous Las Vegas Trip

“I was thinking, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here.”

Prince Harry is looking back on his life as a royal in one of his most candid interviews yet.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry reflected on some on his darkest moments — including his infamous Las Vegas outing.

Dax brought up the subject while admitting that Harry was the only member of the royal family he knew about, thanks to those naked photos from his holiday to Sin City.


Afp / AFP via Getty Images

“You’re the only one I ever knew and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas. And I literally said to myself, ‘This guy’s a party!'” Dax joked.

“I’m sure, you’re constantly looking for other people to go, sort of balance out your own behavior, right? It’s relatable!” Harry said of the experience, noting it was just a few weeks before he went to Afghanistan.

Harry revealed that his desire to flee (and his wild nights in Vegas) perhaps stemmed from that fact that he knew he needed help.


Sean Gallup / Getty Images

“Rule number one is, when you actually want or feel as though someone needs help, telling them to their face ‘you need help’ is probably the best way for them to go ‘uh, no I don’t!’ Object, run away, delay, all these kind of things, or go and drink or take drugs or whatever,” Harry said.

“Any single one of us, whoever we are, wherever we come from, we’re always trying to find some way to be able to mask the actual feeling. And be able to try and make us feel different to how we are actually feeling, perhaps from having a feeling, right?” Harry noted.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

He continued, “Because so many people are just numb to it. That was a huge part of the beginning of my life which was like I rejected it, I said there’s nothing wrong with me, I’m fine.”

Harry later compared his public life as a royal to “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.”

“It’s the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this,” Harry explained.


Anwar Hussein / WireImage

He added, “Look what it did to my mum [Princess Diana]. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it’s going to happen again?”


Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Harry says that once he began therapy, “it was like the bubble was burst.”


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off, and I was like, You’re in this position of privilege; stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different. Make this different — because you can’t get out,” Harry shared.

While Harry made the best of the situation at the time, he ultimately stepped down from his royal position. But he says he still always keeps his mother in mind when making decisions.

“How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really effect change?” Harry asks himself.


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

You can listen to Harry’s full Armchair Expert interview here.

