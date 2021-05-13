Prince Harry Dax Shepard Interview Summary

“It’s a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.”
Ahead of his upcoming series with Oprah, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry spoke with Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert about growing up with the royal family, life in LA, and mental health.
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from their conversation:
Harry wanted to leave the royal family well before he met Meghan.
He also likened his childhood to The Truman Show and living in a zoo.
Meghan helped Harry get into therapy.
Harry said that a feeling of “helplessness” was behind a lot of his pain.
But therapy helped him gain a new perspective and direction.
Harry can relate to feeling like partying is an escape from negative feelings — especially following the infamous Las Vegas photos.
One of the first dates Harry and Meghan had was pretending not to know each other in a supermarket.
Harry and Meghan’s chickens are from a factory farm.
Harry called out paparazzi who took photos of Archie’s first day at school, as his kids don’t have a say in whether they are in the public eye.
Harry loved being in the army because it felt “normalizing” and like a meritocracy.
However, he wasn’t a fan of all the exams it took to be able to fly apache helicopters.
Princess Diana tried to help Harry have a normal childhood, but it was difficult to do with the paparazzi following them.
Orlando Bloom lives down the road from Harry and Meghan now, and will text Harry about paparazzi who are camped out and trying to take photos of their children.
However, the UK press was a huge reason why Harry decided to leave the royal family.
Harry is continuing to work on his mental health journey.
