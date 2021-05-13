Poshmark Tanks On Disappointing Outlook Despite Earnings Beat By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Poshmark (NASDAQ:) shares plunged more than 13% on Thursday as the guidance for the ongoing quarter disappointed traders despite a sound performance during January through March.
The company expects its June quarter revenue to come between $79 million and $81 million. It gave a range of $1.5 million to $2.5 million for the quarter’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
The muted outlook comes even as the company surpassed its projections for the March quarter.
Net revenue was $81 million, a 42% increase year-over-year, and above guidance of $76.5 million.
Adjusted Ebitda was $4.2 million, compared to an $8.7 million loss a year ago and above guidance of $1.5 million.
